Wales launches radical plan for ‘zero waste’ by 2050

The Welsh government has announced a plan to achieve zero waste by 2050 and phase out the use of single-use plastics, with the possibility of a tax on incineration and a ban on recyclable material sent to landfill.

Launching a strategy designed to achieve a circular economy, deputy minister for housing and local government Hannah Blythyn, pictured, said the country had forged ahead since devolution and was now on a journey to be a “zero waste, net zero carbon country”.

The consultation was launched in Llangollen, which has achieved plastic-free status. It commits the county to further increase recycling, invest in clean technology for materials collection, make more efficient use of food and to prioritise the use of wood.

Legislation banning recyclable material from being sent to landfill or for incineration may follow. Ministers are said to exploring the idea of an incinerator tax.

At launch, Blythyn announced £6.5m funding for local authorities and other public bodies, to help them improve recycling. She said that Wales was the top recycling nation in the UK, the third best in Europe and the fourth best in the world.

It would now press ahead to achieve the highest rates of household recycling in the world and to become the first country to send zero plastic to landfill.

The Welsh Government, she said, would implement extended producer responsibility for packaging, introduce a deposit return scheme for drinks containers and phase out the use of single use plastic.

It would modernise kerbside collection, introducing zero emission vehicles and investing in the infrastructure powered by renewable energy. It would also reduce avoidable food waste by working with the whole supply chain and prioritise the use of re-used and remanufactured content in public sector procurement.

She said that Wales would not export waste to be a problem elsewhere and would will work in partnership with other parts of the globe to help them to tackle their waste issues.

“Wales is already leading the way when it comes to recycling, but I want us to go further and take the next step, becoming a circular economy where waste is avoided and resources are kept in use as long as possible.”

She added: “it was fantastic to launch the consultation in Llangollen. It’s a community that’s come together to reduce plastic, tackle climate change and take advantage of the business opportunities from using reusable and sustainable materials.”

The Welsh Government’s has accepted advice from the Committee for Climate Change to cut carbon emissions by 95% by 2050, which is lower than the UK Government’s 100% target. The CCC advised the Government in June that the higher target could only be reached by reducing the numbers of sheep and cattle, planting more trees and encouraging heavy industry to clean up.

While the 95% figure has been included in policies, minister for environment, energy and rural affairs, Lesley Griffiths, has said the country has an “ambition” to achieve 100%.

A public consultation on the Welsh Government ‘Beyond Recycling’ strategy will run until April. The final strategy will be published later next year.