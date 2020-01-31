Waste industry calls for investment through the Environment Bill

Draft resources and waste legislation laid before Parliament through a renewed Environment Bill has been hailed as an “important milestone” by the resources and waste sector, but with the caveat it needs to be strengthened.

Waste management firms urged the Government to ensure investment is secured to build the infrastructure needed in the UK to reprocess plastic and other materials as exports face further restrictions.

There have also been calls to put monitoring of the UK’s environmental performance through the proposed Office for Environmental Protection on a stronger legal footing.

Launching the Bill on 30 January, Environment secretary Theresa Villiers, pictured, said: “We have set out our pitch to be a world leader on the environment as we leave the EU and the Environment Bill is a crucial part of achieving this aim. It sets a gold standard for improving air quality, protecting nature, increasing recycling and cutting down on plastic waste.”

The Bill was included in the Queen’s speech in December after an earlier draft was withdrawn ahead of the general election.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow, who took over the resources and waste brief at Defra from Therese Coffey last year, told MRW that much of the Bill reflected policies set out in the resources and waste strategy, including extended producer responsibility (EPR), deposit return scheme (DRS) and standardisation of local authority collections.

Further details on these initiatives will be fleshed out in a second round of consultations which will come out “during the course of the Bill”, Pow said.

“The second reading in the chamber will be in a few weeks. We have got great cross-party support,” she added.

“The resources and waste strategy section of the Bill is a very significant chunk. It will be what I call the ‘practical’ side of the Bill, which is about environmental improvement plans.”

Pow indicated the Bill’s path through the parliamentary committee stages would be “quite a long period”.

The Bill promises to boost infrastructure to deal with waste within the UK rather than relying on exports, but there are as yet no details on how this will be achieved.

Pow said: “The intention of the Bill, as with the resources and waste strategy, is to reduce the amount of waste we have overall. Measures in the Bill will enable us to do exactly that.

“Extended producer responsibility will mean anyone making a product will have to consider its design features in terms of how much recyclable material it holds, how recyclable it is and where it will end up at the end of the chain and how long will it last.

“Ultimately, we will be producing less which means there will be less waste. And then we’re also aligning what we collect through local authority recycling collections. All of that material will be much more useable for industry.

“All of the impacts on industry and infrastructure will all be consulted on as we go through secondary legislation.”

Pat Jennings, head of policy at the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management, said the Bill was an “important milestone” but that there were areas it needed to be strengthened.

She added the promise of a biennial review of “significant developments in environmental legislation” was not the same as a legally binding commitment to maintain and build on current high environmental standards.

She said: “Moves to dilute the UK’s commitment to ‘non-regression’ after Brexit have been the subject of concern across the environment sector and CIWM will be working with other organisations and initiatives on this and other areas of concern over the coming months.”

John Scanlon, chief executive of Suez Recycling and Recovery UK, said: “We look to the final form of the Bill to create investable conditions, where businesses can put environmental considerations at the forefront of their activities, guided by a clear, commonly understood direction of travel supported by transparent targets and simple delivery mechanisms.

“Restrictions on exporting plastics, and potentially other recyclable materials, must be combined with measures to stimulate investment in our own reprocessing infrastructure if we are to develop a self-sufficient UK domestic circular economy.”

Jacob Hayler, executive director of the Environmental Services Association, said: “We view this [Bill] as cementing the radical changes promised by the resources and waste strategy, particularly in regard to bolstering the ‘polluter-pays’ principle.”