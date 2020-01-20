WasteAid charity seeks new chief

Incumbent Mike Webster (pictured) will move to a strategic advisory role after a successor has been found.

The new chief executive will steer WasteAid through what it said would be a significant period of growth following its turnover having increased from £50,000 in 2017 to £330,000 in 2019.

Trustee Ray Georgeson has temporarily stepped down from the board to provide part-time management support until the new chief executive is in place. Georgeson until November ran the now defunct Resource Association.

Jonathan Straight has joined the board as a trustee. He sold his recycling equipment supply business Straight in 2014 and is now involved in charitable work.

WasteAid chair Sarahjane Widdowson said: “We are entering an exciting period of rapid growth for WasteAid, as demand for our community-led solutions to poor waste management in low-income countries increases. Our capacity to respond to this demand is increasing and the structural changes we are making reflect that.”

She added: “We are delighted to have developed a good way of ensuring the energy, skill and passion Mike has for tackling the challenge of poor waste management in low-income countries stays with WasteAid as we grow our management capacity for the next vital phase of development.”