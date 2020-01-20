Your browser is no longer supported

Corin Williams

The editor

Industry remains optimistic at the end of the decade

WasteAid charity seeks new chief

20 January, 2020By Mark Smulian

mike webster waste aid

International waste management charity WasteAid is seeking a new chief executive.

Incumbent Mike Webster (pictured) will move to a strategic advisory role after a successor has been found.

The new chief executive will steer WasteAid through what it said would be a significant period of growth following its turnover having increased from £50,000 in 2017 to £330,000 in 2019.

Trustee Ray Georgeson has temporarily stepped down from the board to provide part-time management support until the new chief executive is in place. Georgeson until November ran the now defunct Resource Association.

Jonathan Straight has joined the board as a trustee. He sold his recycling equipment supply business Straight in 2014 and is now involved in charitable work.

WasteAid chair Sarahjane Widdowson said: “We are entering an exciting period of rapid growth for WasteAid, as demand for our community-led solutions to poor waste management in low-income countries increases. Our capacity to respond to this demand is increasing and the structural changes we are making reflect that.”

She added: “We are delighted to have developed a good way of ensuring the energy, skill and passion Mike has for tackling the challenge of poor waste management in low-income countries stays with WasteAid as we grow our management capacity for the next vital phase of development.”

Further details are available at www.wasteaid.org/jobs/chief-executive

 



