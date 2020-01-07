WEEE recycling change puts onus on shops

Industry bodies have welcomed a Government decision to rule larger retailers out of the Distributor Takeback Scheme (DTS) in a year’s time, although there is a warning that ‘grey markets’ could arise and the impact on local authorities is uncertain.

Defra policy adviser Matthew Stocks told the WEEE recycling industry and retailers on Christmas Eve that large retailers would be able to stay in the DTS only until 31 December 2020. Smaller retailers and those with no physical presence – for example, online sellers – could have another year in the scheme.

Stocks said the decision “has been taken in the context of new approaches being required to meet the more ambitious and challenging collection targets in 2020 and beyond”.

He said: “In the short term, no immediate action will need to be taken with regard to establishing in store take-back facilities. But larger retailers with physical premises must note that their obligations will change from 1 January 2021.”

Susanne Baker, associate director, climate, environment and sustainability at techUK, which represents technology manufacturers, warned of a ‘grey market’ developing in WEEE.

She said: “What we do not want to see is the development of a grey market for ‘access to waste’, which will create system distortions, add unnecessary costs and undermine our ability to meet the targets.”

This could arise if producer compliance schemes (PCSs) did not have free access to WEEE collected by retailers, who might try to charge for it, or if retailers recycled materials themselves, in which case evidence of compliance would not be generated.

Baker said: “For the UK to be able to reach higher collection targets for small electricals, we need to ensure it is as easy and convenient as possible for people to recycle.

“However, we would like to understand further detail on how this will operate in practice. In particular, the WEEE collected must be available to PCSs free of charge for recycling.”

Recolight chief executive Nigel Harvey said the DTS had allowed larger retailers to avoid the obligation to collect WEEE in-store and this “can no longer be justified”.

He said the change might see WEEE collection containers appearing in shops this year, and it was “possible that many retailers will allow customers to drop off WEEE whether or not they have made a purchase”.

He said the UK had consistently missed its WEEE collection targets and the end of the DTS should result in increased collections, particularly for lamps and small mixed WEEE.

Phil Conran, director of the 360 Environmental consultancy, said: “There should be a number of benefits that come out of this, especially if it leads to more take-back on delivery of new items.“

He said the change should reduce fly-tipping and bulky collections, increase the quality of take-back items and improve the rate of reuse “because items taken to civic amenity sites are invariably too damaged to be reused by the time they are collected”.

He also expected a lower risk of fires from lithium batteries in small WEEE because materials would be better managed.

“I can understand why there is concern among the retailers likely to be affected because it will add significant responsibilities to receive in, check and manage WEEE items in-store,” Conran said.

“But the devil will be in the detail, and it is hard to see that a huge amount will be brought to shops by people buying new. In my view, it will have the biggest impact on delivered items.”

It was unclear whether the change would see a reduction in WEEE in local authority collections.

Lee Marshall, chief executive of the Local Authority Recycling Advisory Committee, said: “I think it’s too early to understand the full effects of the change.

“In theory, store take-back might be for smaller items of WEEE than are normally taken to the civic amenity sites or picked up on bulky collections.

“WEEE is not extensively collected at the kerbside yet either, so hopefully the material collected by take-back would be new material that might not be recycled at the moment.”

The British Retail Consortium, which represents major shops, had called for at least a two-year interim DTS.

Its head of sustainability Peter Andrews said: “While we are disappointed that our DTS proposal was not fully approved, we’re glad the Government has taken the decision to continue the initiative for the time being and we believe key improvements to WEEE collections and recycling can be delivered.”