Welsh regulator 'cut price waste disposal' warning

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has warned residents in west Wales that illegal operators may be offering suspiciously cheap rates for waste disposal in the Llanelli area of Carmarthenshire.

In local publicity, NRW has pointed out that a legitimate waste carrier would charge around £52 to remove a car boot-sized bundle of waste, a van load would be £166 and an average skip around £230.

Pippa Sabine, NRW’s tackling waste crime officer, said that incidents have been reported where businesses and homeowners had been approached with an offer to remove waste for a price well below the accepted rate.

She said: “If an offer seems too good to be true, then beware. It is highly likely that the carrier is operating illegally and dumping waste where it will harm the local community and the environment. If your waste carrier is charging less, ask to see their waste carrier’s licence and check NRW’s public register.”

She added that residents could dispose of waste by visiting one of Carmarthenshire County Council’s recycling centres. The council also offered a bulky waste collection service.

Carmarthenshire council executive board member for public protection, Phillip Hughes, said that waste crime is dangerous to the environment and people, and undermines legitimate waste operators.

If residents used individuals or companies that are not authorised to carry waste and it was found fly-tipped, they could be prosecuted and fined.

He said: “The council is committed to tackling fly-tipping, to improve the quality of the environment in Carmarthenshire. If we have concerns that someone is not playing by the rules we will investigate and take the appropriate action.”