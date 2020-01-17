Welsh tyre clean-up paid for by landowner

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has used its emergency enforcement powers to remove more than 10,000 hazardously stored waste tyres from a warehouse in Port Talbot.

More than 1,0000 tonnes of shredded tyres were also taken away at the site at Byass Works.

NRW were able to pass the £350,000 cost to the landowner, so that Welsh tax payers did not have to foot the bill.

The tyre-filled warehouse was discovered by NRW officers in 2014. The company responsible, controlled by Dennis Egan, was put under notice to clear the waste. However, it was liquidated and while Egan was sent to prison for failing to clear the waste it remained on site.

Fire broke out at the site in 2016, emphasising the danger posed.

Jonathan Willington, NRW south west waste regulation team leader, said the warehouse’s proximity to the M4, schools, a hospital and residential areas meant that action had to be taken, even though the company that had stored the waste no longer existed,

Powers under waste legislation allow a landowner to be held responsible when a company defaults on a notice to clear waste. NRW therefore turned to this individual when issuing a legal notices for the site to be cleared.

Willington said: “This has been a complex issue to resolve, but one that has now come to a safe conclusion. There has been enormous pressure for NRW to take action and remove the waste ourselves, but we do not want waste criminals to think we are here to clear their mess.

“We stood our ground and used our enforcement methods to make sure the tyres waste was cleared and the Welsh taxpayers’ pocket was saved. I must also give credit to the landowner who took a massive financial hit to clear the site.”