Parish to chair MPs' environment committee

Conservative MP Neil Parish (pictured) has been elected unopposed as chair of the House of Commons environment, food and rural affairs committee.

He has chaired the committee since 2015. It conducts inquiries into aspects of Government policy and can call ministers and others as witnesses.

Parish has been MP for Tiverton and Honiton since May 2010 and was a farmer in Somerset before entering politics. He was formerly a local councillor and an MEP.

During the last parliament, the committeeheld inquiries on the Environment Bill, plastic food and drink packaging and the work of the Environment Agency.

Clive Betts, Labour MP for Sheffield South-East, has been elected unopposed to chair the housing, communities and local government committee, which he has chaired since 2010.

The committee in the last parliament held an inquiry into the implications of the waste strategy for local authorities.

There is a contested election in progress for chair of the environmental audit committee, fought between Tories Philip Dunne and Matthew Offord.

Committee chairs are divided between parties roughly in proportion to their seats, with elections then held among all MPs for the posts.