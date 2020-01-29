Project boosts recycling rates in flats

Recycling rates in flats increased 26% as part of a pilot project by Resource London. The project was run in partnership with Peabody and six London local authorities.

Recycling rates on 12 pilot estates were initially less than a third of the overall London recycling rate, around 10% compared with the London recycling rate of 33%. But purpose-built flats make up 37% of London’s residential accommodation and, by 2030, nearly half (46%) of the capital’s households are expected to comprise such accommodation.

Results from the study, just published, found that common-sense actions such as cleaning up dirty, dark bin areas, making sure bins are emptied regularly, and ensuring that bins can take a full bag of recyclables, improve people’s recycling behaviour in flats.

Key results:

Pilots showed that the introduction of a consistent package of measures, called the Flats Recycling Package (see below), helped tenants on 12 Peabody estates to recycle more

During a nine-month intervention period, there was a 22% increase in capture rate, from 38.2% to 46.8%, and a 26% increase in the recycling rate, from 10.7% to 13.4%

There was also an improvement in the contamination rate which decreased by 24%, from 30.7% to 23.4%

Resource London, which is a partnership between the London Waste and Recycling Board and WRAP, is now working with councils and housing associations in the capital to get the Flats Recycling Package introduced.

Antony Buchan, head of programme at Resource London, said: “The results speak for themselves: this package of measures improves recycling behaviour. We are working with councils across London now to implement the recommendations.

”Achieving waste and recycling targets in London means we all have to do our bit, and our findings show that residents are ready and willing to recycle if the conditions are right.”

Brendan Sarsfield, chief executive at Peabody, added: “We’ve been part of the design and delivery of this project, have learned a great deal from it and have already started to implement some of the recommendations from the report.

”I firmly believe that housing providers should recognise that they have a pivotal role to play in improving the existing low recycling performance of flats, and Resource London’s report should help us all to do just that.”

The London mayor’s environment strategy has set targets of 50% local authority collected waste by 2025, with a target of 65% municipal waste by 2030.

The Flats Recycling Package consists of: Clean, well-maintained bins and bin areas Adequate collections to stop overflows and enough recycling capacity (min 60l/hh/wk) Big enough apertures on bins to accept plastic bags of recycling Bins with locked reverse-opening lids Collection of the six main recyclable materials Clear and visible signage on and above bins Recycling bins conveniently located for residents Recycling leaflet sent to residents once a year Posters highlighting recycling messages displayed in a central location, where possible Clear information for residents about what they should do with large items such as fridges, sofas etc

The report is on the Resource London website, along with a set of case studies from the estates involved. A toolkit to help others implement the report’s recommendations will be available by March 2020.